School Closings and Delays for Wednesday 1/4/17

By Geoffrey Riley Jan 2, 2017

The following schools have reported closures or delays for:

Wednesday | January 4, 2017:

Schools Closed:

  • Ashland School District
  • Medford School District
  • Phoenix-Talent School District
  • Central Point School District 6
  • Three Rivers School District
  • Grants Pass School District 7
  • Rogue River School District
  • Klamath County School District
  • Klamath Falls City Schools
  • Butte Fall School District
  • Glendale School District
  • St. Mary's School
  • Scott Valley School District
  • Southern Oregon University - Ashland and Medford campuses
  • Oregon Institute of Technology

Schools Opening Late:

  • Rogue Community College - 10am start
  • Southwestern Oregon Community College - 10am start
  • Coos Bay School District -- 2 hour delay
  • North Bend School District
Tags: 
school closings