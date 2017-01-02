School Closings and Delays for Wednesday 1/4/17

The following schools have reported closures or delays for:
Wednesday | January 4, 2017:
Schools Closed:
- Ashland School District
- Medford School District
- Phoenix-Talent School District
- Central Point School District 6
- Three Rivers School District
- Grants Pass School District 7
- Rogue River School District
- Klamath County School District
- Klamath Falls City Schools
- Butte Fall School District
- Glendale School District
- St. Mary's School
- Scott Valley School District
- Southern Oregon University - Ashland and Medford campuses
- Oregon Institute of Technology
Schools Opening Late:
- Rogue Community College - 10am start
- Southwestern Oregon Community College - 10am start
- Coos Bay School District -- 2 hour delay
- North Bend School District