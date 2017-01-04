School Closings and Delays for Thursday 1/5/17

By & 56 minutes ago

The following schools have reported closures or delays for:

Thursday | January 5, 2017:

Schools Closed:

  • Ashland School District
  • Medford School District
  • Phoenix-Talent School District
  • Central Point School District 6
  • Jackson County School District 9
  • Klamath Falls City Schools
  • Three Rivers School District
  • Grants Pass School District 7
  • Rogue River School District
  • Butte Falls School District
  • Scott Valley Unified School District
  • St. Mary's School
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School

Schools Opening Late:

  • Southern Oregon University - 10am start, Ashland & Medford campuses
  • Klamath County School District - 1 hour delay
  • Glendale School District - 2 hour delay
  • Prospect Charter School
Tags: 
school closings