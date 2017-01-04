School Closings and Delays for Thursday 1/5/17

The following schools have reported closures or delays for:
Thursday | January 5, 2017:
Schools Closed:
- Ashland School District
- Medford School District
- Phoenix-Talent School District
- Central Point School District 6
- Jackson County School District 9
- Klamath Falls City Schools
- Three Rivers School District
- Grants Pass School District 7
- Rogue River School District
- Butte Falls School District
- Scott Valley Unified School District
- St. Mary's School
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
Schools Opening Late:
- Southern Oregon University - 10am start, Ashland & Medford campuses
- Klamath County School District - 1 hour delay
- Glendale School District - 2 hour delay
- Prospect Charter School