School Closings and Delays for Friday 1/6/17

The following schools have reported closures or delays for:

Friday | January 6, 2017:

Schools Closed:

Ashland School District

Medford School District

Central Point School District 6

Phoenix-Talent School District

Eagle Point School District 9

Three Rivers School District

Rogue River School District

Butte Falls School District

St. Mary's School

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Grace Cascade Christian Schools

Illinois Valley Learning Center in Kerby

Schools Opening Late: