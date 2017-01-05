School Closings and Delays for Friday 1/6/17

The following schools have reported closures or delays for:
Friday | January 6, 2017:
Schools Closed:
- Ashland School District
- Medford School District
- Central Point School District 6
- Phoenix-Talent School District
- Eagle Point School District 9
- Three Rivers School District
- Rogue River School District
- Butte Falls School District
- St. Mary's School
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Grace Cascade Christian Schools
- Illinois Valley Learning Center in Kerby
Schools Opening Late:
- Rogue Community College - 10am start, all sites
- Klamath County School District - 1 hour delay
- Glendale School District - 2 hour delay