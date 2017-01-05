School Closings and Delays for Friday 1/6/17

By & 1 hour ago

The following schools have reported closures or delays for:

Friday | January 6, 2017:

Schools Closed:

  • Ashland School District
  • Medford School District
  • Central Point School District 6
  • Phoenix-Talent School District
  • Eagle Point School District 9
  • Three Rivers School District
  • Rogue River School District
  • Butte Falls School District
  • St. Mary's School
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School
  • Grace Cascade Christian Schools
  • Illinois Valley Learning Center in Kerby

Schools Opening Late:

  • Rogue Community College - 10am start, all sites
  • Klamath County School District - 1 hour delay
  • Glendale School District - 2 hour delay
Tags: 
school closings