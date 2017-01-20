San Joaquin Valley Reaping Economic Benefits Of Climate Policies

The San Joaquin Valley is reaping more than $13 billion in economic benefits from California’s climate change policies, according to the first comprehensive academic cost-benefit study.

The report shows that California’s renewable energy requirements for investor-owned utilities gave the San Joaquin Valley the biggest economic boost. Construction and operation of renewable energy projects have created 31,000 jobs since 2002. The state’s cap-and-trade policies that reduce carbon emissions were also examined.

“Specifically cap and trade contributed $119 million in direct economic benefits for the valley,” says Noel Perry, founder of Next 10, a nonpartisan non-profit research group that commissioned the report.

He says researchers accounted for job losses and compliance costs but still found a net positive economic impact.

“One of the things that surprised me was the economic effects taking place so quickly after the institution of the cap-and-trade program,” says Perry.

The report was conducted by UC Berkeley’s School of Law and its Center for Law, Energy and the Environment.