Right Wing Group, Counter-Protestors Hold Opposing Rallies Outside Clinton Event

Members of the Vancouver, Washington-based right wing group Patriot Prayer were met by Antifa counter-protestors in downtown Portland on Tuesday outside of where former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was scheduled to speak.

Clinton is in Portland for one of the final stops on her national tour for her new book "What Happened," which details her experience as the first female presidential nominee of a major political party.

"We have to continue to put the pressure on the country; to put the pressure on the culture, to stand against these politicians," said Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson. "We're going to take this country back, take it away from these politicians."

About 100 Patriot Prayer protestors and counter-protestors stood on opposite ends of Southwest Main Street outside of the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, where Clinton held her event.

"Listen, 2018 we got midterm elections, and I hope with your guys' help, we're going to run up and down on the West Coast to make sure that we get rid of the establishment in Washington, D.C. and on the West Coast," Gibson said.

Portland Police monitored the protestors as bewildered event-goers walked past opposing factions yelling at one another.

When Patriot Prayer protestors began chanting "build the wall!" Antifa counter-protestors chanted "Can't build a wall, hands too small!"

Both groups have held several protests and rallies in Portland since the 2016 election, at times engaging in physical skirmishes with each other.

