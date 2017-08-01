Record Heat And Weather Extremes Aren't Going Away For Oregon

Temperatures will climb this week well over 100 degrees, potentially breaking Portland’s all-time record of 107 degrees.

In southern Oregon, it will be even hotter, where temperatures could crest 115.

Triple-digit temperatures happen occasionally during Oregon summers, but meteorologists say extreme weather is becoming more common for the Pacific Northwest because of climate change.

“The weather seems to have more extremes,” said Gerald Macke, a meteorological technician for the National Weather Service. “You get a lot more highs, a lot more lows. The averages are probably creeping up a degree or two ... in the last 100 years."

Macke said extreme weather patterns "seem to be more commonplace" to him.

This summer’s heat wave is another piece in a year of unusual weather. During the winter, Portland experienced more than a foot of snow that shut down much of the city for a week. And east of the Cascades, snow was so heavy it led to building collapses.

The National Weather Service says the current heat wave is caused by hot desert air coming over the Cascades from Nevada. The air further increases in temperature as it descends into the Willamette Valley.

Authorities recommend residents spend the hottest part of the day in air conditioning, keeping an eye on the elderly and children, and bringing pets inside.

