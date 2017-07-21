Rebecca Brachman: Can We Stop Depression Before It Happens?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Prevention.

About Rebecca Brachman's TED Talk

A simple vaccine can prevent a disease like polio. But can we stop something like depression before it develops? Neuroscientist Rebecca Brachman says the possibility could be closer than we think.

About Rebecca Brachman

Rebecca Brachman is a neuroscientist focusing on preventative psychopharmacology, a field that aims to develop drugs which prevent mental illness.

Brachman is also a writer who works with NeuWrite to train effective science communicators.

She was a fellow at the National Institutes of Health and is a 2017 TED Fellow. She received her Ph.D. from Columbia University.

