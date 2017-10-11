Protesters Opposing Deportation Block ICE Bus In Portland

UPDATE (4:51 p.m. PST) A group of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland to block a bus from leaving the facility.

Organizers said Wednesday immigration detainees are on the bus, which takes people arrested by ICE to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, where they are processed for deportation.

“The bus is trying to leave with people on it, and we’re blocking that bus from leaving and going to Tacoma,” said Kari Koch with End Deportations Now, a group that opposes deportations.

Ethan Harrison, another protester, said they were putting themselves in the way of deportations.

“The purpose is to not just say 'sanctuary' but to make actual moves with our bodies, with our time, to prevent people from being detained, to prevent people from being deported," they said.

Portland and other sanctuary cities have increasingly become areas of conflict between activists and federal agents who work with ICE. President Trump has said he wants to increase deportations of people who are in the country illegally.

Several officers were at the scene Wednesday afternoon, but kept their distance from protesters.

Portland police said they responded to the area at the request of the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service. Officers on the scene said their strategy was to let the protest play out.

But ICE employees in the Southwest Portland office appeared to be blocked from leaving in their vehicles. Protest organizers said they had bus passes on hand to give to ICE employees in need of a ride home.

A spokeswoman for ICE said in a statement that it "fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference — in ways that do not compromise public safety or security."

