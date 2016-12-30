Presidential Inauguration Coverage Jan 20th

On Friday, January 20th, NPR News will offer Special Coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration.

NPR's Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will co-host the coverage from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform, from 7am until 11am. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team.

Then at 11am, Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson will continue NPR’s special coverage from NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. Midday coverage will feature speeches from the Inaugural Luncheon in the Capitol as well as live reports from the Inaugural Parade. We expect the broadcast to conclude at 1pm.

Coverage can be heard on JPR's News & Information Service in its entirety. Coverage will also be heard on JPR's Rhythm & News Service from 7am until 9am.