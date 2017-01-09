President-Elect Trump Press Conference, Wednesday at 8am

On Wednesday morning, January 11th at 8am, JPR will broadcast NPR's Special Coverage of President-Elect Donald Trump's press conference.

Trump will take questions from the press for the first time since before the election (166 days) in what he himself has described as a "general news conference." To help understand what that means, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and David Folkenflick spoke on Weekend Edition Sunday. Click here for the story.

The special coverage will be hosted by Robert Siegel, who will be joined by National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, as well as National Security Correspondent Mary Louise Kelly and Business Editor Marilyn Geewax.

Coverage of the press conference begins at 8am on JPR's Rhythm & News Service, and online.