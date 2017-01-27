Portland's Faith Community Condemns Trump's New Immigration Orders

Leaders from Portland’s churches, mosques and synagogues called Friday for a united front against President Donald Trump’s new executive orders on immigration.

They called the orders discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Pastor Mark Knutson of Augustana Lutheran Church said the president’s actions were unpatriotic and morally corrupt.

“We stand here again today to say never again shall any group be singled out because of their religion, or ethnicity or country of origin," he said. "Whether it be by a hate group or someone in office.”

Trump signed the executive orders, saying he wanted to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”

The orders suspend almost all refugee admissions for four months and indefinitely bar some Syrians.

