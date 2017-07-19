Portlanders Used Biketown Enough In First Year To Circle The Globe 24 Times

Portland’s bike sharing service, Biketown, will celebrate its first anniversary this week with events across the city, including a free ride day and the launch of its new accessibility program.

Biketown launched last summer as a collaboration between the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Nike.

PBOT reports in its first year, the program reached over 75,000 riders, expanded service further north and southeast, and launched a low-income program named Biketown For All.

All those users rode a collective 600,000 miles — enough to go around the Earth 24 times.

“Biketown is helping Portlanders make the shift to cycling,” said Leah Treat, director of PBOT.

"That tells me that this program is here to stay."

Treat compared Biketown to other popular Portland biking programs like Sunday Parkways, Pedalpalooza and the Naked Bike Ride.

Adaptive Biketown, a program aimed at making the bright orange bikes accessible to people regardless of physical ability, will officially launch Friday. PBOT partnered with Kerr Bikes to provide handcycles and tricycles for the new program. Kerr will provide services such as storing mobility devices and service animals during rental time.

Other events for the one-year anniversary include a Stumptown cold brew giveaway and a Free Ride Day on Wednesday. Riders can earn up to three hours free by filling out a form on PBOT’s website.

