Portland Train Attack Suspect Trial Date Set For June 2019

Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht set a trial date Friday for Jeremy Christian, the man accused of stabbing three people aboard a Portland light rail train earlier this year.

The attack left two people dead.

Jury selection will begin June 24, 2019. The trial is expected to last several weeks, ending July 26, 2019.

In court, prosecutors said they were ready to go to trial in October 2018. But Christian’s public defenders asked for more time, arguing the case was complex and they’re balancing other capital cases.

Albrecht agreed to a later date, but said she’ll be reluctant to move the trial date again in the future.

“The court will need very compelling reasons to extend the trial beyond that June date," she said.

Christian was present during the hearing that lasted just minutes. He wore jail scrubs, but didn’t speak.

The case has drawn national attention, in part because the stabbings took place on the eve of Ramadan. And prosecutors have alleged Christian shouted racial slurs at two African-American women on the light-rail train, one of whom wore a hijab.

Christian’s attorneys have indicated that his mental health will be part of their defense.

