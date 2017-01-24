Portland, Seattle Among Most Well-Attended Women's Marches

By some estimates, nearly 100,000 people attended the Women's March in Portland on Saturday. In Seattle, that number was estimated around 175,000.

While people across the nation turned out for solidarity marches with the Women's March on Washington, western cities saw some of the highest rates in the country.

Researchers Jeremy Pressman of the University of Connecticut and Erica Chenoweth at the University of Denver have compiled estimated numbers for marches around the world. The pair point out they created the list for public interest, rather than any association with the universities.

Not surprisingly, Washington, D.C. — where the movement to protest the policies of the incoming Trump administration originated — had the most well attended march in the nation, according to the data. Around 680,000 people marched there for women's rights, which is more people than actually live in the city.

But western cities were also near the top of the list, when comparing the top 20 most populous cities in the nation.

Denver came in second on that list, and Seattle was No. 3, with a turnout around 25 percent per capita.

Portland, with a population estimated at 632,309 in the latest Census Bureau figures, ranked sixth when compared to the nation's largest cities. Turnout in Portland was just under 16 percent.

The cities with the smallest turnouts were in states that favored President Donald Trump in the election. Those include San Antonio, Texas; Columbus, Ohio and Jacksonville, Florida.

Here are the top 20 most populous cities in the nation, plus Portland and Washington, D.C., ranked by turnout per capita:

