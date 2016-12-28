Related Program: 
The Paper Kites Live Session Friday, Jan 13th at Noon

On Friday, January 13th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with the Australian band The Paper Kites on Open Air.

Aussie folk-rockers The Paper Kites initially formed around the duo of Sam Bentley and Christina Lacy, who had been performing and writing together since high school. Members David Powys (guitar/banjo), Sam Rasmussen (bass/synth), and Josh Bentley (drums) were recruited from other Melbourne-based bands in 2010 to complete the lineup that was responsible for their debut single "Bloom."

With their warm, harmonic blend and acoustic-oriented indie folk-pop sound, their first EP, 2011's Woodland, began to pick up steam and by early 2012, the Paper Kites were headlining across Australia and had landed a couple of key television song placements. Their debut LP, States, finally arrived in late 2013 and they made their first trip to North America, first supporting Canadian group City & Colour, then embarking on their own headlining tour.

Seeking a different direction for their sophomore album, the Paper Kites headed back to the U.S. to work with Seattle-based producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Manchester Orchestra) who helped them develop a more lush, synth-based sound. Released in late 2015, Twelvefour was a sort of concept album that was composed entirely between the hours of midnight and 4 A.M.

Tune in Friday, January 13th at Noon for a live session with The Paper Kites on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

