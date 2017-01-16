Oregon's Largest Orchard Sells To Washington Fruit Grower

Earl Brown & Sons, Oregon’s largest grower and packer of fresh apples, has sold to another family-owned fruit enterprise in Wenatchee, Washington.

Members of the Foreman Fruit Company purchased Earl Brown & Sons in October, though the deal keeps the Browns in place to manage local operations on more than 1,000 acres of apples and 115 acres of wine grapes.

Ron Brown, whose father Earl started Earl Brown & Sons 40 years ago, said the families worked out a partnership that allows the business to retain its name and employees.

“Nobody lost their jobs. We’re moving along just like we did before,” Brown said.

Read more at Capital Press.