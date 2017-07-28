Oregonians React To Survival Of The Affordable Care Act

Oregonians are reacting to news that the Affordable Care Act will live another day.

Patrick Allen, the director of Oregon’s Consumer Department, said the vote should help stabilize the insurance market, but only a bit, “There are other decisions that could be made that are also causing instability. There are the cost sharing reductions, that help people who make just a little bit too much money to qualify for the Oregon Health Plan, afford their premiums and deductibles. Those are being considered to not be paid, which would be terribly destabilizing," he said.

"There’s the question of whether the individual mandate would be enforced. The picture cleared up a little bit, but there are still a lot of questions about what federal actions are going to happen,” said Allen.

Allen believes Oregon’s individual insurance market is looking increasingly stable with fewer carriers in weak financial conditions and slowing premium increases.

Oregon's Senior Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden said it’s time to work on a bipartisan basis, “Americans from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine can breathe a little easier after tonight’s vote,” Wyden said following the vote Thursday.

“This result is thanks to the voices of people around the country who stood up and spoke out for what they believed in. It is now time to work on a bipartisan basis to improve health care for every American.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley echoed the comment saying it’s now time to work with Republicans to improve the ACA.

Oregon’s top Republican Congressman Greg Walden, who helped author the legislation, did not immediately comment.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"

