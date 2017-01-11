Oregon Women Knit Pink Hats To Protest Trump Administration

Eugene-Springfield women are grabbing knitting needles and crochet hooks and revving up sewing machines in support of the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Washington, a large rally and protest set for the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

They’re part of the national Pussyhat Project that’s bent on producing enough homemade pink watch caps — modified with pussycat-like ears — to cover the heads of all the marchers in Washington, D.C., and at the sister marches on the same day in dozens of U.S. cities, including Eugene.

The project was launched in Los Angeles last November by scriptwriter­ Krista Suh and architect Jayna Zweiman, but it caught fire in home sewing rooms and yarn shops, and nobody knows how many hats will be forthcoming.

Hundreds of hats are underway in Eugene and Springfield, according to local yarn shop employees, who have experienced a run on pink skeins.

