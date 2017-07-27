Oregon Will Deploy National Guard Soldiers To Help With Eclipse

As concerns continue to grow for safety during the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, Gov. Kate Brown has authorized the Oregon National Guard to deploy soldiers.

The eclipse is expected to draw 1 million visitors to the state during the height of the summer travel and fire seasons.

The National Guard will stage six aircraft and about 150 soldiers and airmen ahead of the eclipse weekend, OPB confirmed Thursday.

Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs with the Oregon Military Department, said the National Guard will provide extra support to local and state agencies that have warned for weeks of the potential for squeezed resources and slow response times because of the influx of tourists.

"There is that unique capability that we are able to bring to the table, specifically with search and rescue and medevac capabilities," said Bomar.

The National Guard is also preparing to help fight fires if necessary. The eclipse coincides with peak fire season in the state, and many of the visitors are expected to come from areas of the country that do not deal with fire season.

