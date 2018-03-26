Oregon, Washington AGs Write Facebook Over Privacy Policy Concerns

The attorneys general of 35 states, plus Guam and American Samoa, wrote a letter to Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg expressing concerns about the company's privacy policy.

Oregon’s Ellen Rosenblum and Washington’s Bob Ferguson were among the attorneys general who signed the letter.

The letter, dated March 26, 2018, follows the news that a political data-mining site improperly acquired data from 50 million Facebook profiles.

The AGs said in their letter that they “need to understand Facebook’s policies and procedures in light of the reported misuse of data by developers.” The attorneys general asked for a “full accounting” of what happened related to the data breach.

