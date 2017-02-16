Oregon Wants Doctors To Do Full Patient Evaluation Before Recommending Medical Marijuana

By Kristian Foden-Vencil 26 minutes ago
  • <p>Two years ago, the Treasury Department gave banks permission to do business with legal marijuana entities with conditions, including trying to make sure the customers are complying with regulations.</p>
    Bryan M. Vance
  • <p>A wide variety of extracts, concentrates and edibles are sold at medical dispensaries such as Little Amsterdam in Southwest Portland.</p>
    John Rosman
Originally published on February 15, 2017 3:12 pm

The State of Oregon wants doctors to conduct a full patient evaluation when recommending medical marijuana.

The Oregon Health Authority is asking doctors to obtain a comprehensive medical history for patients, perform a complete physical, discuss the risks of cannabis and maintain detailed records.

Josh Taylor with the Oregon Cannabis Association thinks a full exam is a fair requirement, but he’s worried patients might have to pay another couple of hundred dollars to get their treatment.

“They’re already being hit with fees from the OHA to register their card. They’re already paying fees to see a doctor," he said. "It just doesn’t seem fair to pile on any additional fees for the patient."

The new guidelines strongly oppose smoking as a way to use marijuana.

The OHA also wants doctors to recommend the lowest possible dose to achieve treatment goals.

