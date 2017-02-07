Oregon Transportation Package Might Not Single Out Specific Projects

A joint House and Senate panel of the Oregon legislature is getting down to work this month on crafting a massive transportation funding package.

However, an initial plan released by the committee doesn't list specific projects that would be funded.

Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek said if she has her way, the final legislation won't include specifics either.

"I want to make sure we have a package that is long-term, sustainable and deals with all the issues that have been raised over the course of both the visioning process and the public meetings that happened last year," Kotek said. "My personal preference is not to have particular projects in a bill."

Kotek said she's willing to change her mind depending on what her fellow lawmakers decide.

The transportation package would likely fund roads, bridges and public transit. It could be paid for by a variety of methods including a hike in the gas tax, highway tolls or lottery revenue.

