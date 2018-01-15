Oregon Senator Wyden Says Shutdown Will Be Averted

Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is optimistic Congress will pass a spending bill by Friday (1/19), and avoid a government shutdown.



Speaking to reporters late last week, Wyden says he feels there’s bipartisan support for a number of issues he’s aiming to stick into the latest spending bill.

“The Children’s Health Insurance Program, important to 80,000 young people in our state," begins Wyden.

"And then of course, my bipartisan fire fix proposal so we no longer keep raiding the prevention funds to put fires out. And reform the way we fight fire.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday there will no longer be an immigration deal attached to the spending bill, helping its chances. Democrats and Republicans were sparring over issues related to DACA and funding for President Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexican border.

