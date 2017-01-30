Oregon Pot Conference Expands To Germany

An Ashland businessman is organizing a national cannabis conference in Germany this Spring.

Alex Rogers is the CEO of medical marijuana clinics in Ashland and Eugene. He also started the ‘Oregon Marijuana Business Conference’ a few years ago.

After expanding the conference to San Francisco, Canada and Hawaii, he now expects about 1,000 attendees in Berlin this April.

“The West Coast knows the best cannabis and the world knows it," said Rogers.

"And when exports are allowed then it has the potential to be a world-dominating brand, as long as the people work hard to market them.”

Germany currently imports pot from the Netherlands and Canada, where it’s grown largely indoors.

Rogers says about a half-dozen Oregon firms will make the trip, pitching everything from testing labs to branding skills.

Germany’s new medical marijuana laws are expected to be codified a couple of weeks before the conference opens.

