Oregon Parks Department Invites Residents to Whale Watch Week on the Coast

Gray whales are making their way north along the Oregon Coast. The State Parks and Recreation Department says it’s the perfect time to spot them. KLCC’s Deonna Anderson reports.

March 24th through 31st is Whale Watch Week. While it’s possible to see the mammal year-round, the end of March is one of the busiest times for gray whale migration up to Alaska.

From 9th Street Beach in Crescent City, California to Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Washington, the Oregon Parks department has designated 24 sites as the best places to see gray whales.

Luke Parsons is a park ranger based at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center.

“Those places have been specially selected over the past few years as some of the best places to been on the lookout for whales,” Parsons says. “A lot of them have great views, beautiful vistas and allows people to have a good understanding about where the whales are and able to see them a little easier from those sites.”

If you can’t make it to the coast, you can try to spot a gray whale on the Oregon Parks YouTube page. They’ll be running a livestream during Whale Watch Week.

