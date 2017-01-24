Oregon Officials Kill 4 Cougars After Attacks On Domestic Animals

State officials killed four cougars and are tracking a fifth following a spate of attacks against domestic animals in La Pine, according to a release.

A dog, cat and 12 chickens were killed by cougars in the area recently, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Another dog was attacked but wasn’t killed.

In response, state officials killed three cougars — one adult female and two yearlings — on Monday. Another cougar was killed on Saturday by Deschutes County law enforcement.

Officials said deep snow in Central Oregon was likely spurring the attacks.

