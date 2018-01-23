Related Program: 
Oregon Measure 101: YES

By 6 hours ago
  • Chris Phan/Wikimedia Commons

Oregon voters passed Ballot Measure 101 easily in the January 23rd special election, ensuring a continued flow of money to the Oregon Health Plan, the state's version of Medicaid.  An hour after the 8 PM ballot return deadline, the Yes vote had swamped the No, 61% to 39%.

The passage of 101 ratified the decision of the legislature to impose new taxes to pay for OHP, which provides medical coverage to Oregonians who do not make much money.

The taxes will be levied on some hospitals and some health insurance plans.  Oregon joined the Medicaid expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act, and federal support dropped from 100% to 95%, effective in 2017.  It continues to drop in succeeding years.

So the legislature passed the new taxes in House Bill 2391, signed into law in July 2017.  Three Republican house members--Julie Parrish, Cedric Hayden, and Sal Esquivel--began a campaign to force a public vote on portions of the bill.  Their campaign gathered more than enough signatures to require an election.

elections

