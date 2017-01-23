Oregon Marijuana Taxes Collected Decline Amid Worries About Supply, Regulations

Sales of recreational marijuana in Oregon continued to plummet in December, figures from the Oregon Department of Revenue show.

Taxes collected on sales totaled $5.6 million in December, a 13 percent decline from November and a 28 percent drop from the peak of $7.8 million in October.

For the year, tax collections totaled $60 million, a sizable boost above the $45 million expected by state officials at the beginning of the year.

Marijuana retailers have said in recent months that demand remains strong for their products, but sales have suffered because of tight supplies. Questions about pesticide use and changes in the permitting of retailers combined to decrease availability.

