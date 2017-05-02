Oregon Lawmakers Unveil Business Tax Proposal

Oregon lawmakers have unveiled a proposed business tax that's meant to help bridge a $1.6 billion budget shortfall. The proposal would tax companies based on the amount of their annual sales in Oregon.

The new tax, called a "gross receipts tax," would replace the existing corporate income tax.

Under the proposal, businesses with less than $150,000 in Oregon sales would not have to pay the gross receipts tax. Businesses with more than $150,000 in sales, but less than $1 million in sales, would pay a flat rate of $250.

Companies with gross receipts of more than $1 million would pay $250 plus a still-to-be-determined percentage of the sales greater than $1 million.

The actual amount of the tax will be determined by members of the Joint Committee on Tax Reform, which kicked off a series of public meetings Tuesday. "You'll be feeling the heat over the next two months," committee chair Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton, told members of the panel.

"But this is what you all signed up for," Hass said.

Critics of a gross receipts tax say companies will pass the cost along to consumers, effectively making it a sales tax. Oregon voters rejected a gross receipts tax last year in the form of Measure 97.

The proposal released Tuesday differs from Measure 97 in that it would apply to a broader range of businesses, but likely at a lower overall rate.

