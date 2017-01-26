Oregon High School Graduation Rate Improves

Oregon’s graduation rate nudged upward in 2016, with some of the strongest improvements coming from among students of color, according to figures released by the state Thursday

The bump, from about 73.8 to 74.8 percent, was driven in part by student groups that have historically graduated at lower rates.

Black students improved by more than 3 and a half percentage points, though the rate – just over 66 percent — is still below the state average. For a second year in a row, Portland’s Jefferson High School stands out. Its grad rate for African-American students jumped again last year to above 88 percent.

The statewide Latino graduation rate went up two percent to 69 percent. Forest Grove High School saw its Latino grad rate jump double digits to 81 percent last year.

But rates are not rising everywhere: just 21 percent of Estacada’s Latino students graduated on time. At Reynolds High School in Gresham — one of Oregon’s largest high schools — less than half of African-American students earned diplomas in four years.

Oregon regularly has one of the nation's lowest graduation rates, and the uptick still leaves it below the national average of 83 percent. The state has set an ambitious goal of attaining a 100 percent graduation rate by 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

