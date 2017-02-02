Oregon Groups File Lawsuit Against Trump Immigration Order

Immigration rights groups in Oregon filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the Trump Administration and the president's executive order on immigration.

The lawsuit asks a judge to issue an injunction that would allow immigrants to lawfully fly into Portland International Airport without being detained by immigration officials.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon filed the lawsuit on behalf of the nonprofit Unite Oregon — which has members who are refugees and immigrants. They've asked a judge to prevent the Trump administration from "unconstitutionally banishing" immigrants and refugees who fly into the airport.

Mat dos Santos, legal director for the ACLU of Oregon, said Trump’s executive order runs contrary to American values.

“It really deprives our country of these valuable contributions, of these newcomers that we welcome — or we used to welcome until this ban went into place,” he said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a similar lawsuit earlier this week.

The Oregon lawsuit criticizes Trump's order as being specifically targeted at Muslims.

"Throughout his presidential campaign, candidate Trump repeatedly expressed views on Islam and Muslims that were rooted in Islamophobia and hateful stereotypes of Muslims," the lawsuit states.

The White House has characterized the executive order as temporary immigration restriction from seven countries while the administration adjusts its "vetting" procedures.

