Oregon Governor Seeks Legal Action Against Travel Ban

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called on the state’s attorney general to sue the federal government in response to a presidential executive order that severely limits travel for people from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has previously threatened legal action in response to the immigration order.

Oregon's attorney general is one of 16 state attorneys general who called the travel restriction “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.”

"I will uphold the civil and human rights of all who call Oregon home," Brown said. "It is also my duty to prevent any undue harm to our economy and ensure the ability of Oregonians to support their families. These new policies from the White House show no regard for the values Oregonians believe in or the economic realities Oregon faces."

Brown also issued an executive order that renews Oregon’s commitment to protecting immigrants, refugees and religious minority communities.

