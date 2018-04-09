Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Attracts National Donors To Campaign

For the past 15 months, Gov. Kate Brown has been on a fundraising tear, preparing for an expected big-money gubernatorial race this fall against Republican Knute Buehler.

In building her $4 million campaign war chest, Brown is relying far more on donations from outside the Beaver State than other recent leading Oregon gubernatorial candidates, both Republicans and Democrats.

A review by The Register-­Guard found that one out of every three dollars Brown raised so far this cycle has come from out of state, for a total of about $1.3 million.

That dwarfs the money that other gubernatorial front-runners have pulled in from out of state over the same period of their campaigns — at least for the past decade for which Ore­gon keeps full campaign finance disclosures online. The next closest was Republican Chris Dudley, who raised one out of every five dollars from outside Oregon during the early months of the 2010 race.

Read the whole story at The Register-Guard.