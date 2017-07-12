Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Appoints 8 New Judges

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed eight new judges to Clackamas and Multnomah County Circuit Courts as well as the state’s Court of Appeals.

The new judges will fill seats vacated by retirements and previous appointments to the Oregon Supreme Court. The appointments include the governor's own general counsel as well as a state lawmaker.

“Oregonians will be rightly proud to welcome this group of exceedingly talented and diverse lawyers into judicial service,” Brown said in a statement Tuesday. “These appointments draw from every corner of the legal profession: prosecutors and defenders of the accused, advocates for injured persons, civil defense attorneys, government lawyers and even a state representative."

The new judges to the Multnomah County Circuit Court include Katharine von Ter Stegge, an attorney with Multnomah County; and Christopher Ramras, a senior deputy in the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Brown also appointed her own general counsel, Benjamin Souede. He previously worked as an advisor to then New York Democratic Sen. Hillary Clinton.

State Rep. Ann Lininger, a Democrat who represents Lake Oswego, will join the Clackamas County Circuit Court. So will Ulanda Watkins, a managing attorney at GEICO, the insurance company.

The governor’s appointments to the Court of Appeals include Multnomah County Circuit Judge Bronson James as well as two appellate attorneys, Robyn Ridler Aoyagi and Steven Powers.

The appointments take effect July 17.

"This group entrusts some of Oregon's finest lawyers with the fair and impartial administration of justice in our state," Brown said.

