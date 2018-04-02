Oregon Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise And Officials Wonder If There's A Problem

By Zach Urness / The Statesman Journal 7 minutes ago
  • A cougar is seen walking through the woods during ODFW big game surveys in the mid-2000s. Officials with the ODFW euthanized a male cougar Tuesday, March 20, 2018, after the cougar was found inside a motel complex in The Dalles.
    Brian Wolfer/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Flickr

In the late afternoon daylight, Tamara Swanson was walking through Silverton’s Oregon Garden when she came across a cougar attacking a small animal. 

At first, she was exhilarated. The Mid-Valley resident has long loved watching animals in the wild.

Then the moment turned tense.

“It wasn’t until the cougar had its prey down that it noticed me — it stood up tall and looked directly in my eyes,” Swanson said. “I got big, arms up in the air, and shouted the loudest yell I could create. It disappeared down the ravine with its prey, and then quickly stood up and looked back to see if I was still coming.

