Oregon Bottle Law Expands With New Year

By 4 hours ago
  • European Parliament

Those trips to recycle bottles in Oregon could get heavier and more lucrative in the New Year.  Oregon's half-century-old bottle law is changing once again.

Many categories of beverages that were previously exempt from the dime-a-bottle deposit will join soda and beer and bottled water.  That means cider, coffee, tea... pretty much anything you can drink from a bottle or can will require a 10-cent deposit.  Wine, milk, infant formula, and meal-replacement drinks (think Ensure) are still exempt.

The deposit is refundable at any store that sells beverages, or at a bottle return center.  The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative reports the installation of many new machines at its centers and at stores to handle the additional load.  OBRC's site has details on regional redemption centers.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission offers a more complete list of products that now require a bottle deposit (and a list of products still exempt).

The change in the bottle law follows a boost in the deposit, from a nickel per container to a dime.  That went up April 1, 2017, to encourage more people to turn in bottles and cans for cash.

Oregon Prepares To Give Dimes For Bottles

By & John Baxter Mar 7, 2017
Don Ryan/AP

March figures to be a very slow month at the bottle returns in Oregon.  Because the first day of April, the money paid for each bottle doubles, from a nickel to a dime. 

It's a change in Oregon law that requires more money to be paid per container if the level of container recycling falls below 80 percent for two years running. 

It did, so now the nickel returns become dime returns. 

Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative runs centers all over the state; you hear how the system works. 

China Shuts The Door On American Recyclables

By , & Oct 16, 2017
Oobspace, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47737380

Maybe you never knew where the stuff from your recycled bin ended up... until the recent news from China. 

China has taken a lot of stuff off the hands of other countries, including nearly half the plastic waste created by the rest of the world. 

Now the Beijing government says too much of the waste was dirty and/or hazardous, and it is closing the scrap window for many items. 

That creates issues for recyclers, like Rogue Disposal & Recycling, and regulators, like the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality