Opticians Advise Eclipse Viewing Safety

As the August eclipse approaches, opticians would like to advise viewers outside the path of totality about how to observe the solar event safely.

Physicians with Oregon Eye Consultants and the Lane County Medical Society want to remind eclipse watchers that it is imperative to wear approved solar eclipse viewing glasses during the event. Optician Robert Beardly says this is because even just a portion of the sun’s direct light can cause severe eye damage.

“The problem is that where we are, it’s only 99 or 98 percent occluded,” says Beardly. “It’s not that different than just looking at the sun directly. Even if there’s just that one percent of unfiltered light that comes through, that’s still enough to do permanent lasting damage to your eye and in particular to the retina.”

Direct sunlight can lead to weakened eyesight and even blind spots that cannot be repaired. Solar eclipse viewing glasses are much darker than regular sunglasses. The Oregon Eye Consultants will be handing out free glasses at their eclipse viewing party hosted at the Eugene YMCA.

