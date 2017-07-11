Officials: Fire Near Summer Lake, Oregon, Was Human Caused

Fire officials have determined the fire burning near Summer Lake, Oregon, was human-caused, a troubling detail for officials ahead of a drier forecast in southern Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.

The Ana Fire, burning west of the Ana Reservoir, grew overnight and was burning 6,200 acres as of noon July 11. How exactly the fire started is under investigation.

“We are rapidly approaching into lightning season where we will start needing to respond to new starts from lightning,” said Sarah Saarloos, an interagency fire agent officer with the South-Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. “With these hot and dry conditions, we need the public to assist us to be very vigilant with anything that causes a start.”

Officials say the fire was 20 percent contained by midday Tuesday at the valley bottom, where people live.

There is still a level two evacuation order 2 miles north of Forest Road and 2 miles south of the lodge at Summer Lake. A level two warning — on a scale of three — urges residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Saarloos says the priority now is eliminating or reducing the evacuation order to level one.

More than 500 personnel are working to contain the fire. It has moved up the valley rim and into steep, rocky terrain, creating unsafe and challenging conditions for firefighters.

Oregon Highway 31 is still open, but Saarloos says fire engines and other equipment in the area will cause delays of up to 20 minutes or more.

Gusty winds are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Officials will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to update the public on what to anticipate moving forward.

“We’re not seeing any rain for our area for south-central and the Pacific Northwest,” said Saarloos. “If we can reduce the amount of human-caused starts it would help us be able to be prepared for when we receive huge amounts of lightning.”

