Northern California Wildfires Bring Unhealthy Air To Oregon

Oregonians in southern and central parts of the state saw air conditions degrade significantly Tuesday.

Smoke from several fires burning in northern California has been pushed by southerly winds into the Klamath River basin and parts of central Oregon, according to health officials.

Officials from the Klamath County Health Department told the Herald and News that unhealthy air should abate by Tuesday afternoon as winds start to shift.

But central Oregon will have to deal with the smoky conditions a bit longer.

"The National Weather Service reports indicate that a southwest flow will continue into Wednesday evening, bringing a certain amount of smoke to our area," the Bend Fire Department wrote in a news release.

Many Oregonians have endured an extended summer season of bad air quality as major fires in the state — including the Chetco Bar and Eagle Creek fires — have left air in the region hazy for weeks on end.

Multiple fires that broke out in northern California's wine country Sunday have devastated the region in a matter of days. KQED reports at least 15 people have died and more than 2,000 structures have burned in the rapidly moving blazes.

