A New York State Civil Servant From Somalia

A country in Africa is the starting point for our Geo Quiz this time: We're talking about Somalia, in East Africa. The country has no functioning national government.

In fact, it hasn't had one for the two decades that it's been immersed in a brutal civil war. But Somalia does have a transitional government which controls some territory. Until recently, it's prime minister was Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. He resigned after a few months and is now back in the city he's called home for over 20 years.

He works there for the local State Transportation Department. So where is that?

Here's your main clue: it's not in Somalia. This city is a gateway to one of the seven wonders of the world, and it's a lot closer than you might think.

Answer: Buffalo, New York!

Last fall, Mohamed was working as a New York State civil servant when he got a call from Mogadishu. Daniel Robison of station WNED in Buffalo has the rest of the story.





From PRI's The World ©2016 PRI