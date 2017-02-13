New Plan On The Table For Oregon’s Elliott State Forest

Tuesday we’ll be getting more information about the fate of Oregon’s Elliott State Forest. You might remember that the state put the 82,000-acre public forest near Coos Bay up for sale.

Just one bid came in – led by a private timber firm. But the State Land Board decided to hold out and see if another, more publicly-minded offer would emerge.

Late last week, Governor Kate Brown released an alternative plan. Jes Burns, of our EarthFix team, spoke with JPR’s Liam Moriarty about what’s going on.

Jes, remind us why the state offered the Elliott for sale:

The forest is part of the Common School Fund, which distributes money annually to the public schools in Oregon. Because it’s part of this fund, the state says the Elliott State Forest is legally required to earn money. When timber sales slowed because of endangered species concerns a few years back, the forest stopped making money. So the State Land Board decided to sell.

What was wrong with the first offer the State received for the Elliott?

Ostensibly nothing. This offer – for $220 million dollars from Lone Rock Timber of Roseburg and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Indians - met all basic criteria put forth by the state. Things like ensuring some public access, generating jobs and protecting some of the old growth from logging.

But the bottom line is the Lone Rock offer would privatize the land. Public access would be limited and there would be much less transparency about how the land is managed.

And this didn’t sit well with the Land Board?

The 3-member board – the governor, state treasurer, and secretary of state - seemed to start getting cold feet. There have been protests and lawsuits filed over the decision to sell the forest.

And I think there’s something to be said about the larger context here. With last year’s armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and the new Trump Administration, there’s been a lot of talk circulating about privatizing public lands. So there could be larger questions of how state leaders want to position themselves in this larger cultural zeitgeist.

What are you hearing about what’s been going on behind the scenes?

In addition to the governor’s announcement, there are a least a couple groups scrambling to put together a viable alternative for the Elliott.

The Wild Salmon Center is floating a concept that would use state money borrowed on the bond market to straight-up buy the old growth and stream side parts of the forest out of the Common School Fund. The Center’s Bob Van Dyk calls this “decoupling” – take a listen.

“We think incrementally and over time, we need to reduce that tension between older forests and school funding. And the way to do this is not by selling it off to a private timber company.”

Another group, which includes the Audubon Society of Portland, told me they wanted to those state bonds to create an endowment of sorts. Then they would pay the Common School Fund not to log the ecologically sensitive parts of the forest.

What should we expect to hear at this meeting?

More about Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to keep the forest in public ownership. It looks like the idea is to take the same decoupling tactic I mentioned before and buy the good wildlife habitat out of the Common School Fund. For the rest of the forest, a portion of which is already tree plantation, Oregon would work with federal agencies to create a long-term plan to produce a steady logging income for schools.

I’m hearing that these other groups may hold back with their own alternatives and see where this new path leads.

That was Jes Burns of EarthFix. The Oregon State Land Board meets Tuesday morning at 10am in Salem.