New Oregon Coalition Forms To Try To Control Prescription Drug Costs

An Epipen is a lifesaving device used to treat allergic reactions.

Over the last decade, the price of a two-pack has risen from about $100 to $600.

The manufacturer says the increase is needed to pay for research and development.

It’s a story consumers have heard over and over again. And Jesse O’Brien with the consumer group OSPIRG isn’t convinced.

He's joining with a group of Oregon’s nurses, teachers and health companies that are trying to pass a law to control prescription drug prices.

O'Brien wants the state to force the drug companies open their financial records.

“The best solution that we can do at the state level here in Oregon is make sure that prescription drug companies are at least explaining where the money is going," he said. "That they are filing reports with the state of Oregon explaining the justification for these really outrageous prices.”

Efforts to control drug prices have been tried nationally, but not all of the limits have been effective.

It’s unclear whether Oregon has the clout, or the laws, to force such change.

