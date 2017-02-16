New Hampshire House Kills Right To Work With GOP Help

New Hampshire will not become the next so-called right to work state, after House lawmakers in the state killed the union-targeting legislation Thursday. But similar policies, which impact how unions collect fees, have already passed in Missouri and Kentucky this year.

The sweeping changes are coming at a time when union membership nationally is at an all-time low. Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

With reporting from The Associated Press

