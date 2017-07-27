Multnomah County Lays Groundwork For Lawsuit Over Opioid Epidemic

Multnomah County's Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to declare an on-going public nuisance related to the supply and distribution of opioid pain pills in the county.

"This is the first step in holding those who caused the epidemic accountable," said Commissioner Sharon Meieran, the sponsor of the resolution.

The vote and the public nuisance declaration, which passed unanimously, gives county lawyers the authority to bring about a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

The Department of Health and Human Services found a nationwide trend of opioid abuse that costs taxpayers $55 billion annually. In 2015, Oregon ranked No. 4 in the country for non-medical opioid use.

At the county level, a study of opioid trends in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties conducted last year found that two-thirds of 159 fatal opioid overdoses across the three counties occurred in Multnomah County.

Paul Lewis with the Multnomah County Health Department said opioid misuse has many consequences for the county, especially county corrections facilities.

"12,000 people a year are entering our corrections facilities with a substance abuse problem," said Lewis.

In 2015, retail pharmacies distributed over 1.4 million opioid prescriptions to residents across Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties, which together account for 1.7 million residents.

