More Than 7,000 Join Women's March In Eugene

More than 7,000 people marched through the streets of Eugene today, according to Eugene Police. They were rallying in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.



Signs criticizing Donald Trump and demanding equality for all communities could be seen

throughout the crowd.

Sarah Foud says she came to the march to represent her faith and to reach out.

Foud: "As a woman, as an Arab-American Muslim born and raised in Eugene, I came to represent my community and to speak up against all the nonsense that's going on."

Sarah Foud.

Jackson Shawn-Hays says he's worried what a Trump Presidency means for his lesbian moms and Latina girlfriend. That's why he marched in Eugene today.

Shawn-Hays: "I think it's good to have a connected world and I don't believe we should be some hermitic country that terrorizes its own citizens and actively seeks to take away rights from people."

Jackson Shawn-Hays.

Participants in the rally met at the Federal Courthouse and traveled down 8th avenue to the WOW Hall. Eugene police say there were no incidents related to the march.

About 100,000 people marched in Portland today, according to the Oregonian. Rallies also took place in Salem, Newport, Florence, and other Oregon cities.



