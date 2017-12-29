Mon | New Year Special #1

Related Program: 
Happy New Year!  Nobody in a mood to get up early this morning? 

Count us there... along with most potential guests.  So we offer up a pair of gems from previous Exchanges.  

At 8: Debra Zaslow teaches storytelling, and told her own story of caring for a dying grandmother, in Bringing Bubbe Home

At 9: Maybe the Berlin Wall was bound to come down eventually, but there's a lot more "oops" in the story than you might have thought.  Mary Elise Sarotte writes about the mistakes in the opening of the iron curtain in The Collapse.
 