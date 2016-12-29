Mon | New Year Holiday Specials

The Exchange crew dutifully observes the holiday for New Year's Day a day late, offering these replacement programs:

At 8: "College Choice: The Value of It All." Hosted by All Things Considered’s Robert Siegel, who spent more than a year checking in periodically with nine college seniors, talking with them about their choice of school and how things turned out.

At 9: "California Dream, Undocumented." More than 3 million unauthorized immigrants live in California. This one-hour documentary tells stories of three immigrants from Mexico: a working father of three, a dental school grad student and a man whose gay marriage led to permanent resident status.

Despite lack of legal status and without a path to citizenship, they are making lives for themselves and their families.

