Mon | New Year Holiday Specials

By , & 22 minutes ago
The Exchange crew dutifully observes the holiday for New Year's Day a day late, offering these replacement programs:

Credit By VectorOpenStock - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=51427453

At 8: "College Choice: The Value of It All."  Hosted by All Things Considered’s Robert Siegel, who spent more than a year checking in periodically with nine college seniors, talking with them about their choice of school and how things turned out.

At 9: "California Dream, Undocumented."  More than 3 million unauthorized immigrants live in California. This one-hour documentary tells stories of three immigrants from Mexico: a working father of three, a dental school grad student and a man whose gay marriage led to permanent resident status.

Despite lack of legal status and without a path to citizenship, they are making lives for themselves and their families.    
 

