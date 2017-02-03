Related Program: 
Mon 9:40 | Percussion Groups Plan Ashland "Resist"ance

By & 8 minutes ago
Since the November election, some of our friends and neighbors speak in terms of "resistance." 

Caballito Negro on their previous visit.
Credit JPR News

There's a similar message in the musical program "Resist," but the work pre-dates the election. 

Southern Oregon percussion duo Caballito Negro, previous guests of The Exchange, join forces with Left Edge Percussion for a concert that features flutes, "a truckload of percussion," spoken word, film, and images. 

The concert is Thursday, February 9th. 

We hear of the concert and its inspirations in this interview. 
 

Groundhog Daze: First Friday Arts For February

By & 22 hours ago
Cephas, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27124271

The First Friday in February has arrived, and with it, a look ahead to a passel of performances and exhibitions in the arts. 

We call it our First Friday Arts segment, a call-driven segment where YOU are the guest. 

If you have an event on stage or gallery or screen to report, tell the rest of the audience, at 800-838-3760. 

You'll be talking to listeners from Mendocino to Eugene. 

"Mostly Mercer" From Siskiyou Music Project

By & 22 hours ago
Siskiyou Music Project

Complete this sentence: "Moon River, wider _____________."  If you said "than a mile," you're familiar with the music of Johnny Mercer. 

His songs form the heart of a program coming to the stage on February 18th, with vocals by Chris Williams and guitar by Ed Dunsavage. 

It is the kickoff to an entire season of performances from the Siskiyou Music Project

Filmmaker Andrzej Wajda Dies At 90, Celebrated Resistance To Authoritarianism

By Bob Mondello Oct 11, 2016

If you're looking for evidence of Andrzej Wajda's filmmaking smarts, it's right there in his first, black-and-white movie, made in 1955. A trench-coated young man races through Warsaw at the height of World War II, past corpses dangling from streetlights, pursued by Nazi soldiers who chase him into a building and up a central staircase.