Mon 9:40 | An Original Speaks Of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

By & 45 seconds ago
Much of the world first learned of the South African a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo when they performed with Paul Simon in the 1980s. 

Credit Mambazo.com

But Mambazo had already been around for a couple of decades by then, and the group continues to sing and tour and impress. 

It's been more than five decades now, and two of the members from the 1960s are still in the group.  Albert Mazibuko joined in 1969, and he'll be with Mambazo for a stop in Eugene at the end of February. 

He visits with songs and stories from a rich record.
 

music

Meet The Beatles, Again

By & Jan 5, 2017
Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4228375

It's been almost 52 years since The Beatles first appeared on the Ed Sullivan show, turning the flame of Beatlemania into a raging inferno. 

Penelope Rowlands remembers well... she not only got to see The Beatles back then, she was captured for all time in a photograph of girls hooting for their idols. 

Penelope grew up to become a writer, and the editor of The Beatles Are Here, a collection of stories about the Fab Four's time in the spotlight. 

Kendall Calls It Quits After Long Singing Career

By & Jan 5, 2017
JPR News

Leslie Kendall has the kind of singing voice that makes people widen their eyes and ask "who's THAT?" 

We'll answer that question as we visit with Leslie, who recently retired from singing after a long career.  Her work includes singing with jazz and swing bands large and small, and cutting records for three different record companies. 

She's lived in Ashland for years now. 