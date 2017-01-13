Mon 9:40 | An Original Speaks Of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Much of the world first learned of the South African a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo when they performed with Paul Simon in the 1980s.

But Mambazo had already been around for a couple of decades by then, and the group continues to sing and tour and impress.

It's been more than five decades now, and two of the members from the 1960s are still in the group. Albert Mazibuko joined in 1969, and he'll be with Mambazo for a stop in Eugene at the end of February.

He visits with songs and stories from a rich record.

