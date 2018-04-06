Mon 9:40 | Girding Against Floods That Follow Wildfires

When the skies open up and the creeks rise, few people are thinking about fires. But the burn scars from last summer's fires can lead to flooding from this spring's rains.

And there's a mixture of what insurance policies do and do not cover--for example, federally-backed insurance policies that cover floods also cover mudflows, but not mudslides. What's the difference?

David Maurstad works for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he's the Assistant Administrator for Federal Insurance.

He explains insurance coverage and how to protect your home from a flood after a fire.

