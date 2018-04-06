Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Girding Against Floods That Follow Wildfires

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Mud flow or mudslide?
    Mud flow or mudslide?
    Shasta-Trinity National Forest

When the skies open up and the creeks rise, few people are thinking about fires.  But the burn scars from last summer's fires can lead to flooding from this spring's rains. 

And there's a mixture of what insurance policies do and do not cover--for example, federally-backed insurance policies that cover floods also cover mudflows, but not mudslides.  What's the difference? 

David Maurstad works for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he's the Assistant Administrator for Federal Insurance. 

He explains insurance coverage and how to protect your home from a flood after a fire. 
 

Tags: 
emergency services

Related Content

Disasters Show Need For "Preparedness Month"

By , & Sep 6, 2017
U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Disasters can come with some lead time, like hurricanes, or they can be sudden, like earthquakes and fires. 

Either way, it pays to prepare for times when conditions are not under our control.  September is National Preparedness Month, a time to... well, the name is pretty clear, isn't it? 

The City of Talent is starting up a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and Klamath County has had a CERT for a while. 